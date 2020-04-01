Deputies: Bulletproof vest charity CEO charged with rape

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The founder of a charity that provides bulletproof vests for police departments who can't afford them was arrested and charged with incest and rape, authorities said.

Michael Allan Letts sexually abused a relative from the time she was 10 until she turned 17, Richland County deputies said.

Letts was arrested Wednesday at the completion of the investigation which began when the victim came to authorities in January, deputies said in a statement.

Letts, 56, was charged with incest; second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between 11 and 14 years of age; second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16; and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Letts is founder and CEO of In-Vest USA, which raises money for bulletproof vests for police forces that can't afford them.

He also filed to run for the state Senate as a Republican this year against Democratic Sen. Mia McLeod of Columbia.

Letts remained in jail Wednesday evening. Records did not give a lawyer who could speak on his behalf and a message left at his phone number was not returned.