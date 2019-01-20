Deputies shoot man suspected of killing 4 family members

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities in Oregon say a man killed four members of his family and was shot dead by sheriff's deputies.

The Oregonian reports two family members survived the shooting Saturday night 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Portland.

The four homicide victims include one male and three females ranging from an infant to a retiree.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's office took an emergency call from a resident of a home at about 10:15 p.m.

The office says deputies arrived and saw a man in his 40s attempting to kill a girl.

Deputies shot and killed the man.

Clackamas County Sgt. Brian Jensen says everyone involved lived in the home.