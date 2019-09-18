Deputies shoot person in Salem Goodwill store

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say Polk County deputies shot and killed a person inside a West Salem Goodwill during a narcotics investigation.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon.

Lt. Dustin Newman with Polk County Sheriff's office told the Statesman Journal that the person they described as a suspect is dead.

No officers were injured in the incident that happened during a Polk Interagency Narcotics Team operation.

Goodwill spokeswoman Dale Emanuel says the store appeared to have 25-30 customers and two dozen employees inside at the time.

Shopper Alicia Pedroza, of Salem, says everything happened fast. She says a "guy ran in" and it looked like a few officers tackled him to the floor.

The Salem Police Department is leading the investigation.

