Deputies wound man who fired .50-caliber shotgun at them

MENDOCINO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say Northern California deputies shot a 26-year-old man after he first fired a .50-caliber semi-automatic handgun at them.

The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports Friday that Mendocino County sheriff's deputies received a call after noon Thursday of a possibly drunk or disoriented person in the area.

Mendocino County Sheriff Thomas Allman said three deputies found a haphazardly parked blue van and contacted the man inside.

The man yelled at the officers and eventually fired one round at the deputies. The bullet did not strike anyone.

Deputies fired back and struck the man at least twice. The suspect was arrested and taken to a hospital with injuries that Allman called non-life threatening.

Allman says the deputies are on paid leave per policy. He says he thanked them for being heroes.

