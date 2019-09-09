Deputy: West Virginia couple on meth hallucinates kidnapping

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities in West Virginia say a couple was hallucinating while smoking methamphetamine when they falsely reported a hostage situation.

A Kanawha County Sheriff's Office statement says a man and woman called 911 early Monday morning and said they were escaping from kidnappers and that there was an explosion.

Deputies say they found the couple in a car and had them flown to a hospital.

The statement says the woman told deputies that she and her husband were smoking meth and hallucinated the kidnapping. She told deputies her husband made a device with black powder to cause a distraction for their imagined captors.

Deputies say the device exploded and burned the man's hands.

The investigation is ongoing. Deputies didn't immediately release the couples' names. Their condition is unclear.