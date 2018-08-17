Deputy gang leader sentenced for role in slaying, conspiracy

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The second-ranking leader of the New Jersey set of the Grape Street Crips has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for his role in a murder, attempted murders and the kidnapping of a heroin trafficker.

Kwasi "Welches" Mack will also have to serve five years of supervised release once he's freed under the sentence imposed Thursday. The 29-year-old pleaded guilty last October to racketeering conspiracy and numerous other counts.

Mack admitted using two firearms to kill a rival gang member in 2006 and in 2011 tried to kill a gang member who cooperated in a murder investigation. He also ordered murders and participated in drug distribution.