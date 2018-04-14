Deputy gets house arrest for stealing pills from dead man

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida deputy accused of stealing prescription medications from a dead man's home after Hurricane Irma has been sentenced to a year of house arrest.

The Palm Beach Post reports that 36-year-old Jason Cooke pleaded guilty Friday to burglary and petit theft as part of deal with prosecutors.

Authorities say Palm Beach County deputies went to an 85-year-old man's Boynton Beach home for a wellness check on Sept. 12, two days after the storm made landfall in Florida. The man was found collapsed in the bedroom and later died at a nearby hospital.

Later that day, the man's son received an alert from the home's motion detector. Surveillance footage showed Cooke, who wasn't with the deputies that responded earlier, enter the home through the garage. Authorities say Cooke took pain pills, muscle relaxers and anti-psychotic medication.

Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com