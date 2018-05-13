https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Deputy-wounded-suspect-killed-in-Ohio-shooting-12910101.php
Deputy wounded, suspect killed in Ohio shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say a sheriff's deputy is in critical condition and a suspect is dead after gunfire was exchanged following attempted traffic stop.
The Columbus Dispatch reports the Franklin County deputy was shot shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday in Columbus after the deputy tried to stop a pickup truck and the driver fled. After a six-minute pursuit, the truck crashed in front of a gas station and shots were fired.
Sheriff's office spokesman Marc Gofstein didn't say why the deputy tried to stop the truck.
He says the deputy is having surgery at a hospital and is expected to survive.
No names were released.
