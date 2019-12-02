Des Moines police investigating death of man found in car

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police say they are investigating the death of a man found inside a car with a gunshot wound.

Police say it’s considered a suspicious death.

Officers and medics were called to the car Monday afternoon in the Sherman Hill neighborhood, just west of downtown. After finding the man, officers and then medics initiated CPR and he was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later.

The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.