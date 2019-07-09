Desk duty for national park ranger after Hawaii shooting

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Volcanoes National Park law enforcement officer who shot the driver of stolen vehicle is on desk duty while local and federal agencies investigate.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park spokeswoman Jessica Ferracane says a National Park Service shooting investigative team is on the Big Island working with Hawaii County police.

Police say the ranger fired at the vehicle while trying to stop it in a state park on Friday.

Ferracane says the incident began in the national park and continued outside when the driver fled.

Police arrested David Gouveia, who was treated at a hospital for injuries from a bullet that struck his hand and grazed his neck. He was charged with unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle. He couldn't immediately be reached for comment Monday.