Detroit-area man charged with impersonating police officer

DETROIT (AP) — A 23-year-old man faces charges after separate vehicles were stopped in Detroit by someone pretending to be a police officer.

Blake Purvis was arraigned Monday on a misdemeanor charge of impersonating a peace officer.

Prosecutors say two men working with a police community patrol group were stopped in November 2016. The fake officer fled when the men said they would summon a marked police car.

Purvis also was charged earlier this month after a woman said a man driving a vehicle with police-type decals tried to stop her in March on a Detroit freeway.

Purvis of River Rouge has a May 14 pretrial for both cases.

Purvis' attorney Jack Kramer says "there are many allegations that have been made, many of which are not true."