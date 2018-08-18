Detroit man charged in hit-and-run death of sheriff's deputy

WESTLAND, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have charged a 47-year-old Detroit man in an alleged hit-and-run accident that killed a Wayne County sheriff's deputy.

Mlive.com reports that Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy on Saturday filed charges against Desmond Robinson in the death of 55-year-old sheriff's Sgt. Lee Smith. Robinson faces charges of reckless driving causing death, failure to stop at an injury-accident scene causing death and tampering with evidence.

Robinson was scheduled to be arraigned Saturday. He does not have a listed phone number and it was unclear whether he is represented by an attorney.

Officials allege Robinson was driving an SUV at 10:10 a.m. Aug. 14 when he struck an off-duty Smith, who was jogging.

He allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.