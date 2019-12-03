Disgraced former judge pleads guilty to perjury

BRIGHTON, Mich. (AP) — A southeastern Michigan judge who was removed from office for ethics violations has pleaded guilty to perjury during her divorce case.

The attorney general’s office says two charges were dropped as part of a deal Tuesday with Theresa Brennan. She was a judge in Livingston County for 14 years until she was removed in June by the Michigan Supreme Court.

Brennan was accused of lying during a deposition about erasing data from her iPhone shortly after her husband filed for divorce in 2016. She will get her sentence on Jan. 17.

A message seeking comment was left for Brennan’s lawyer.

Separately, Brennan was accused of many ethics violations in how she ran her office as well as for a relationship with a state police detective during a murder trial. Jerome Kowalski has been granted a new trial.