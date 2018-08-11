Disney movie looking for extras for shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Producers of an upcoming Walt Disney movie are looking for extras to populate the background of scenes being filmed in Savannah.

News outlets report a casting call for paid background actors was scheduled for this weekend in Savannah. Filming of the project Walt Disney producers are calling "Goodbye Stranger" is expected to begin in September and continue into November.

The film's director, Charlie Bean, told city council members at a meeting earlier this month that Savannah's downtown historic district was the perfect setting for the movie's "nostalgic romance."

The production team says two of downtown Savannah's oak-shaded squares will closed off during filming for a few days. A pedestrian lane behind the city's cobblestone riverfront will also be used as a filming location.