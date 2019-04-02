Doctor charged with repeated sexual assault of patient

SUMMIT, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a pediatric gastroenterologist sexually assaulted one of his patients repeatedly over several years.

Union County prosecutors say the alleged assaults occurred during the now 20-year-old woman's medical exams at Michael Tyshkov's practice in Summit. The 62-year-old Livingston resident is charged with sexual assault and criminal sexual contact, and it wasn't known Tuesday if he's retained an attorney.

Prosecutors say the assaults occurred between April 2016 and March 2019 during the woman's medical exams, They say Tyshkov had treated her for more than a decade.

Tyshkov could face up to 10 years in prison if he's convicted on the charges.