Domestic dispute call sends 2 police officers to hospital

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (AP) — A domestic dispute resulted in a confrontation that sent two Peachtree City police officers to a hospital.

A statement from the Peachtree City Police Department says officers were called to a home early Sunday. WAGA-TV reports the family of a woman sought help because she was fighting with her boyfriend.

The statement says an officer was confronted by two people who are described as being impaired. One of the suspects allegedly fired the officer's gun during a struggle while it was still holstered, causing a minor grazing injury to another resident.

Police say two officers were treated and released at a hospital for injuries.

The statement says 19-year-old Samuel Taylor of Flatcreek, Connecticut, and 22-year-old Yasmeen Griffin face charges including felony obstruction. It's unclear whether either has a lawyer.