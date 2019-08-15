Domestic violence call leads to police shooting in Virginia

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia man has been shot by police officers after they responded to a domestic-violence call.

Prince William County Police say the shooting occurred a little after 6 a.m. Thursday in Woodbridge.

Police received a call from a woman who said she'd been in an argument with her husband.

When officers arrived, the woman was outside the home and said her husband was armed with a knife and BB gun.

Police say the man then appeared at the front door and advanced toward the two officers with the knife.

The officers shot at the suspect; he was struck in the upper body and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect was identified as a 54-year-old white man. The races of the officers were not immediately released.