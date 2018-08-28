Double shooting in Philadelphia leaves 1 man dead, 1 wounded

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say a street shooting has left one man dead and another wounded.

The shooting was reported around 10:20 p.m. Monday

Officers responding to the scene found a 32-year-old city man unresponsive in the driver's seat of a pickup truck. He was pronounced dead there a short time later.

A 27-year-old man was found across the street with wounds to his arm and leg. He remained hospitalized Tuesday in stable condition.

The shooter fled the scene in a vehicle and remains at large.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.