Double shooting leaves woman dead, man wounded in Phoenix
Published 6:50 pm, Sunday, May 13, 2018
PHOENIX (AP) — Police are investigating a double shooting that has left one woman dead at a north Phoenix home.
They say officers responded to a shooting call at a home around 8 a.m. Sunday.
Arriving officers found that a man and a woman had suffered gunshot wounds.
Police say the woman was pronounced dead on scene.
The man was taken to a Phoenix hospital in stable condition.
The names and ages of the man and woman weren't immediately released.
Police say investigators believe the incident began with a domestic violence dispute and there are no other suspects involved in the shooting.
