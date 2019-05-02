Douglas County DA seeks to erase old arrest warrants

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The Douglas County District Attorney's Office wants to purge thousands of old arrest warrants in a special sweep.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that District Attorney Charles Branson announced Wednesday that he filed a motion for a court order to erase roughly 2,430 warrants in criminal and traffic cases that are more than a decade old.

Branson says most of the offenses were misdemeanors or failure to appear cases.

He says the warrants also involve individuals who haven't been in the criminal justice system for quite some time. Branson says the warrants might be creating barriers to employment and housing opportunities.

He says the cases "clog the criminal justice system and require valuable time and expense to maintain." Branson says these resources can go toward more pressing investigations.

___

Information from: Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World, http://www.ljworld.com