Dozens of Hawaii park redevelopment protesters arrested

HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu police have arrested at least two dozen protesters who were blocking access to a park that city officials want to redevelop.

Protesters started gathering early Thursday in anticipation of construction equipment and crews returning to Waimanalo Bay Beach Park.

Opponents say the city's $32 million redevelopment project in unneeded and unwanted. They also say it will increase traffic and displace a native bat, among other concerns.

Hawaii News Now reports the park renovation project had widespread support when plans were first announced a decade ago. The project has gained opposition this year.

The morning scene with protesters singing, crying and sitting on the ground facing police echoes an ongoing protest on Hawaii's tallest mountain. Protesters are at Mauna Kea blocking construction of a giant telescope.

