Drive-by shooting in Akron leaves 3 people wounded

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A drive-by shooting in Akron has left three people wounded.

Police say the victims were talking outside a home in the city Saturday evening when they were shot.

Responding officers found a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they later learned a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman had arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

No other information was immediately available.