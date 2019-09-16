Driver accused of leaving after hitting police cruiser

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say an officer in his cruiser was hit by another vehicle that left the scene.

Manchester Police Officer Patrick Mullen suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital Sunday night. Police said the other driver crashed into the cruiser as Muller was crossing an intersection. The car drove away.

Police later found a car that had front end damage and was leaking fluid. The driver, 20-year-old William Pagen, of Lowell, Massachusetts, was charged with conduct after an accident, driving after a suspended license, and operating under the influence of alcohol.

Pagen was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be in court on Oct. 3. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer and a phone number for him couldn't be found.