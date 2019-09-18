Driver jailed after deputy's SUV catches fire in pursuit

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a fleeing motorist after a western Missouri deputy who was pursuing him crashed into a tree and had to be rescued from a burning patrol vehicle.

WDAF-TV reports that 36-year-old Charles Rice, of Kansas City, is jailed in Cass County on $150,000 cash only bond. He faces charges of resisting arrest by fleeing and driving with a revoked license.

The chase began late Monday when Rice, who had multiple outstanding arrest warrants, was spotted speeding. On a curve, Rice's and the deputy's vehicles skidded into trees, with the deputy's catching fire. The seriously injured deputy was taken to a hospital, and Rice was arrested early Tuesday after a search.

Cass County Sheriff Jeff Weber says the deputy will be OK, although his recovery will take some time.

