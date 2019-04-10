Guilty plea in crash that killed pregnant woman, 3 others

MANCHESTER, Ky. (AP) — A driver accused of killing a pregnant woman and three other people while on drugs in Kentucky has pleaded guilty in a deal with prosecutors.

News outlets report that Jason Gibson pleaded guilty on Tuesday to four counts of murder and one count of fetal homicide in Clay County court. Other charges against him were dismissed.

Authorities say Gibson was under the influence of drugs in the 2015 car crash.

Tiffany Williams was the pregnant woman who was killed, along with her 23-month-old son Kyson, Charlene Lewis and Judy Pennington-Adams. Lewis' daughter Chasity Collett says it's some relief although nothing with bring her family back.

Prosecutor Gary Gregory says Gibson could be ordered to serve 30 years in prison for each charge. Gibson is scheduled to be sentenced next month.