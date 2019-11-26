Dutch police arrest 2 men suspected of year-end terror plot

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch prosecutors say police have arrested two men suspected of plotting a jihadi attack using suicide vests and one or more car bombs.

The National Prosecutor’s Office says the two, aged 20 and 34, were arrested by anti-terror squads on Monday.

The men are suspected of plotting an attack around the end of the year, though the exact target is not clear.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that police who arrested the men and searched their homes found no explosives or firearms.

An ax and a dagger were found concealed above the ceiling in one of the men’s homes in the town of Zoetermeer, about 10 kilometers (6 miles) east of The Hague.