Ex-pitcher Dwight Gooden charged with drug possession

HOLMDEL, N.J. (AP) — Former New York Mets pitcher Dwight Gooden has been charged with drug possession.

A criminal complaint says that on June 7 two plastic baggies allegedly containing cocaine were found in 54-year-old Gooden's car during a traffic stop in Holmdel, New Jersey.

Gooden has been charged with cocaine possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of drugs.

A phone message seeking comment was left for his lawyer.

He is scheduled to make an initial court appearance July 23.

Gooden won the National League Cy Young Award while with the Mets in 1985 and was a member of the Mets' 1986 World Series championship team. He also played for the New York Yankees.

He was suspended from baseball for part of the 1994 season and all of the 1995 season after testing positive for cocaine.