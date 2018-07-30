https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Eagle-Butte-woman-sentenced-for-stealing-from-13116051.php
Eagle Butte woman sentenced for stealing from tribal store
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — An Eagle Butte woman has been sentenced to a month in custody for embezzling from a tribal business on the Cheyenne River Indian Reservation.
The U.S. attorney's office says 27-year-old Calynn Gunville stole more than $10,600 from the Lakota Thrifty Mart.
Gunville was indicted in February on a charge of theft from an Indian tribal organization and pleaded guilty in May.
She was ordered at her recent sentencing to pay restitution.
