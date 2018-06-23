Eastern Washington man sentenced for producing child porn

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — An eastern Washington man has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for producing child pornography.

Twenty-two-year-old Freedom Woody of Spokane, Washington, received the sentence Thursday in U.S. District Court in eastern Washington.

Woody pleaded guilty in February to production of child pornography.

Chief United States District Judge Thomas O. Rice also sentenced Woody to 30 years of court supervision after he's released from federal prison. Woody will also have to register as a sex offender.

Authorities say Woody used his phone to record sex acts with eight minors, produced child pornography and distributed several of the images.