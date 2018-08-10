Eco-terror defendant arrested in Cuba after 12 years on run

















Photo: US Department Of Justice Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Image 1 of 5 Joseph Mahmoud Dibee, 50, of Seattle, Washington, an accused domestic terrorist and 12-year fugitive, has been apprehended and returned to the United States to face federal criminal charges in Oregon, California and Washington State. less Joseph Mahmoud Dibee, 50, of Seattle, Washington, an accused domestic terrorist and 12-year fugitive, has been apprehended and returned to the United States to face federal criminal charges in Oregon, ... more Photo: US Department Of Justice Image 2 of 5 Joseph Mahmoud Dibee, 50, of Seattle, Washington, an accused domestic terrorist and 12-year fugitive, has been apprehended and returned to the United States to face federal criminal charges in Oregon, California and Washington State. less Joseph Mahmoud Dibee, 50, of Seattle, Washington, an accused domestic terrorist and 12-year fugitive, has been apprehended and returned to the United States to face federal criminal charges in Oregon, ... more Photo: US Department Of Justice Image 3 of 5 Joseph Mahmoud Dibee, 50, of Seattle, Washington, an accused domestic terrorist and 12-year fugitive, has been apprehended and returned to the United States to face federal criminal charges in Oregon, California and Washington State. less Joseph Mahmoud Dibee, 50, of Seattle, Washington, an accused domestic terrorist and 12-year fugitive, has been apprehended and returned to the United States to face federal criminal charges in Oregon, ... more Photo: US Department Of Justice Image 4 of 5 Joseph Mahmoud Dibee, a 44-year-old Seattle native, was charged along with several other members of the Earth Liberation Front accused of sabotage and arson. Dibee was charged with two conspiracy violations related to seventeen incidents and one count of arson for a variety of crimes, including the firebombing of a University of Washington research center. Dibee may have fled to Syria. Tips can be made to 800-225-5324 (800-CALLFBI). less Joseph Mahmoud Dibee, a 44-year-old Seattle native, was charged along with several other members of the Earth Liberation Front accused of sabotage and arson. Dibee was charged with two conspiracy violations ... more Photo: Courtesy Of Federal Law Enforcement Image 5 of 5 Joseph Mahmoud Dibee is still on the FBI most wanted list, suspected in the firebombing of a University of Washington horticulture building. Dibee may be in Syria. Joseph Mahmoud Dibee is still on the FBI most wanted list, suspected in the firebombing of a University of Washington horticulture building. Dibee may be in Syria. Photo: File Eco-terror defendant arrested in Cuba after 12 years on run 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Prosecutors say a former Seattle man wanted in connection with an eco-terrorism conspiracy dating back two decades has been arrested in Cuba.

Cuban authorities detained 50-year-old Joseph Mahmoud Dibee before he boarded a flight for Russia. He pleaded not guilty Friday to federal arson and conspiracy charges in Portland, Oregon.

RELATED: Shooting in Canadian city leaves 4 dead, including 2 police

Prosecutors say that in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Dibee joined about a dozen animal rights and environmental activists in setting fires around the West. The group targeted a horticulture center at the University of Washington; a federally owned wild horse corral in Susanville, California; and a horse slaughterhouse in Redmond, Oregon, among other properties.

Investigators said Dibee participated in the Susanville and Redmond fires, as well as one at a U.S. Department of Agriculture facility in Olympia, Washington.

ALSO: Pro Football Focus on Shaquem Griffin's preseason debut: 'a mixed bag'

Dibee fled the U.S. in December 2005, a month before he was indicted. One defendant, Josephine Sunshine Overaker, remains at large after fleeing to Europe in 2001.