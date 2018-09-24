El Chapo prosecutors seek to bar Trump's 'flipper' remarks

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors want a judge to keep lawyers for Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman (wah-KEEN' ehl CHAH'-poh gooz-MAHN') from using President Donald Trump's negative comments about government cooperators to help defend the notorious Mexican drug lord.

A recent filing by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn only refers to Trump as a "government official." But it cites his well-publicized comments that he might like to see what he called "flippers" outlawed because they lie to protect themselves.

Several cooperators are expected to testify at Guzman's drug-trafficking trial later this year.

The president made the remarks after the guilty plea by his former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen. Cohen has since sought to cooperate in the Russia investigation.

There was no immediate response to a request for comment from defense lawyers on Monday.