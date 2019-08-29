El Salvador arrests alleged migrant smugglers

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador authorities say at least 25 people have been arrested across the country for alleged participation in a migrant smuggling network.

The director of the attorney general's office anticorruption unit says 32 arrest warrants were issued.

Authorities conducted raids Thursday in a number of municipalities and seized luxury properties. They say the smugglers charged migrants $1,500 to $9,000 to take them to the United States.

The raids came a day after President Nayib Bukele met with U.S. acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan. The two countries announced the signing of a letter of intent to cooperate in combatting irregular migration and transnational criminal organizations.

The U.S. government has been pressuring countries in the region to slow the flow of migrants traveling to the U.S. border.