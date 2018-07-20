Elderly woman dies from assault in Tualatin; man arrested

TUALATIN, Ore. (AP) — Tualatin police arrested a 47-year-old man accused of killing a 74-year-old woman.

Police spokeswoman Jennifer Massey says Garth Beams was inside the house when officers responded Thursday to a report of an assault and found the woman critically injured.

Beams was arrested without incident and the woman later died at a Portland hospital.

The woman's name has not been released.

Massey says Beams and the victim lived in the same house.