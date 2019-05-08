Elementary school principal charged with drunken driving

FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) — Police say an elementary school principal in Maine has been charged with drunken driving.

Brenda Sue Dwiggins told the Sun Journal that she issued verbal and written apologies to the school board, superintendent and community following the incident.

Police say an officer made the arrest after Friday night stopping the 61-year-old Dwiggins because of a defective headlight. The officer became suspicious that she'd been drinking and performed a field sobriety test. She's due in court next month.