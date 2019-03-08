Elko County man accused of hit-and-run involving pedestrians

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — Elko County sheriff's deputies have arrested a 20-year-old man accused of leaving the scene of an accident after striking two pedestrians six weeks ago on a road in Spring Creek.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports Jesse James of Spring Creek was booked into jail Thursday on suspicion failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury. His bail is set at $100,000.

Deputies say he was driving a Chevy Blazer in January when he struck a woman and a man walking along the Spring Valley Parkway southeast of Elko.

The woman was flown to a Salt Lake City hospital where she was treated for broken ribs and a collapsed lung. The man suffered broken ribs.

It's not clear if James has a lawyer or will be appointed one at a pending court appearance.

