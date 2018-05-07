Authorities: Inmate in custody after escaping courthouse
Updated 8:26 pm, Sunday, May 6, 2018
PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate who overpowered a deputy and escaped from a courthouse in southern Oklahoma is back in custody after five days of freedom.
Garvin County officials say 32-year-old Jason Glen Willis was recaptured Friday.
Authorities say Willis escaped on April 29. Sheriff Larry Rhodes says Willis was being escorted by a jailer to get ice from an ice machine when he fled. Willis was a jail worker and was being escorted through the courthouse while preparing for meal service.
Rhodes says that when the jailer unlocked a door to return to the jail area from the courthouse, Willis assaulted him and ran, escaping through an emergency exit.
Rhodes says Willis was tracked to a residence in Wynnewood, about 9 miles (14 kilometers) from the jail.