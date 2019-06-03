Estranged husband, girlfriend arraigned in missing mom case

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — A missing Connecticut mother of five's estranged husband and his girlfriend are both being held on $500,000 bail after their first court appearances since being charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution .

Fotis Dulos ('DOO-lohs) and Michelle Troconis did not enter pleas as they were arraigned on the charges Monday at Norwalk Superior Court, where a prosecutor said more charges are expected to be filed.

Both were arrested Saturday night in connection with the investigation into the May 24 disappearance of 50-year-old Jennifer Dulos in New Canaan. She was last seen dropping off her children at school and is still missing.

Details of the charges have not been released.

Jennifer and Fotis Dulos have been embroiled in a contentious divorce and child custody case for the past two years.