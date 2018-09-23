Eugene man admits he crashed weddings, stole $13K in gifts

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man accused of crashing four weddings in Junction City on the same day and stealing more than $13,000 in gifts has pleaded guilty.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 42-year-old Brian Keith Starr of Eugene pleaded guilty Friday to charges of aggravated first-degree theft and felon in possession of a firearm.

Court records show he also acknowledges he stole $5,300 in gifts from a fifth wedding weeks before his big haul on July 29.

He received a 2 1/2 year prison sentence in exchange for his plea.

Starr is scheduled to be sentenced Monday.

Starr became a suspect after one of the newlyweds he stole from circulated a photo that her mother took of Starr at the reception on social media.

He was arrested in August.

