Evers creates task force to combat payroll fraud

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is creating a task force to investigate ways to crack down on businesses that misclassify workers and conduct payroll fraud.

Evers signed an executive order Monday at a training site for carpenters in Madison creating the task force. He was surrounded by union workers for the signing.

Audits conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development between 2016 and 2019 found that more than 5,800 workers were misclassified, resulting in under-reported wages of nearly $70 million.

The task force is charged with coordinating the investigation and enforcement of worker misclassification issues across a variety of state agencies, including the departments of Justice, Revenue and Workforce Development.

The group is to report to the governor each year with its accomplishments and recommendations, including possible law changes.