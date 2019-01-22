Ex-Arizona assistant coach pleads guilty to bribery charge

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Arizona assistant coach Emanuel Richardson has pleaded guilty to a bribery charge in a prosecution that exposed corruption in college basketball recruiting.

With Tuesday's plea, Emanuel Richardson becomes the second former coach within a month to plead guilty in the case.

The pleas came after an Adidas executive and two recruiting insiders were convicted last fall in the scandal.

Richardson, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery, was among 10 people arrested in September 2017.

Richardson was accused of accepting $20,000 in bribes and using that money to entice a recruit to attend Arizona.

Former University of Southern California assistant basketball coach Tony Bland pleaded guilty earlier this month to accepting $4,100 in cash to steer USC players to certain financial advisers and business managers.