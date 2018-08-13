Ex-Auburn receiver accused of robbing restaurant at gunpoint

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — A former Auburn University football player faces criminal charges in suburban Atlanta after police say he robbed a restaurant at gunpoint.

Duluth police arrested Myron Burton Jr. Friday, saying he entered a Chinese restaurant Tuesday, pointing a pistol at an employee and demanding cash. The employee gave the robber about $300 before the robber ran away. Surveillance cameras recorded the incident, a police report says.

Local news outlets reports detectives recovered a gun when they arrested Burton.

Burton is charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. He was held without bail over the weekend, awaiting a Monday court appearance.

Burton was a wide receiver in Lawrenceville before enrolling at Auburn in 2014. After redshirting his freshman year, Burton left the university in 2015.