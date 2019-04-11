Ex-Bristol councilwoman's fraud sentencing postponed

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Bristol city councilwoman and attorney who pleaded guilty to defrauding elderly clients out of nearly $170,000 has had her sentencing hearing postponed.

The Hartford Courant reports that 43-year-old Jodi Zils Gagne was scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday, but because her attorney was ill, it was postponed until April 23.

Federal prosecutors in a sentencing memorandum are asking a judge to sentence Zils Gagne to up to four years and three months.

They say she stole her clients' money, overbilled them for fictitious services, profited from the sale of their homes, and lied under oath to hide her actions.

Zils Gagne's attorney is seeking leniency, saying she is a first-time offender, with no substance abuse issues, and a low risk of recidivism.

She pleaded guilty in October to mail fraud.

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com