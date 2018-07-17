Ex-Congressional aide gets 18 months in pot shop bribery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former California congressional aide who took a $5,000 bribe after promising to help keep an illegal marijuana business open has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Michael Kimbrew of Santa Clarita was sentenced Monday for bribery and attempted extortion. He also was ordered to pay $9,000 in fines and restitution.

Prosecutors say Kimbrew was working in the Compton field office of former Democratic Rep. Janice Hahn in 2015 when he approached a local marijuana shop, threatened to close it and promised to obtain a legal permit for the store in exchange for the bribe.

Kimbrew had no authority over pot shops, which remain illegal in Compton.

He was convicted in March.