Ex-East Haven mayoral candidate arrested on drug charges

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A former East Haven mayoral candidate and retired professor wrestler was arrested Friday after authorities say they found more than 200 oxycodone pills in his car.

Officers had pulled Steven “Big Steve” Tracey over for a motor vehicle violation in New Haven when they found the pills, officials said.

Tracey, a retired professional wrestler who once faced off against Hulk Hogan, was released on $25,000 bond.

His lawyer, Jack O'Donnell, said Saturday that he had no comment because he hasn't yet seen the police report.

Tracey worked as a professional wrestler for the then-World Wrestling Federation for five years — squaring off against wrestlers like Hogan under the name “Dave Paradise.”

The former East Haven Town Council member lost to Democrat Joe Carfora in November.

Tracey was charged with failure to give proper turn signal, possession of a controlled substance and illegally obtaining drugs.