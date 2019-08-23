Ex-Emporia chiropractor acquitted of 2 sex-related charges

EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) — A jury has acquitted a former Emporia chiropractor on two of three charges alleging sex crimes against patients.

Eric Hawkins was found not guilty Friday of aggravated sexual battery and rape charges stemming from separate incidents.

Hawkins was accused of rape against a then-16-year-old girl in 2015 and aggravated sexual battery against a then-22-year-old woman last year.

The Emporia Gazette reports defense attorney Christopher Joseph said Hawkins was sloppy and should have better explained his procedures to the women but he didn't molest them. He said no one doubts that the patients believed their versions of what happened but the jury found there was reasonable doubt.

Jury selection for another sexual battery charge is scheduled for next week. Hawkins is accused of inappropriately touching a 32-year-old female in March 2015.

___

