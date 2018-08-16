Ex-Georgia college student gets prison for sexual assault

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Prosecutors say a former college student in Georgia has been sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting three women.

Cobb County District Attorney Vic Reynolds said in a news release Thursday that 25-year-old Tyree Robert Mew pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault with intent to rape and one count of sodomy. Mew is a former student at Kennesaw State University.

Mew sexually assaulted three women near Kennesaw State's campus from September 2016 to March 2017. Two of the women Mew attacked were fellow students.

A judge sentenced Mew to 30 years, 18 of which must be served in prison and the remainder on probation.