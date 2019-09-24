Ex-Georgia officer seeks immunity after he killed black man

WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — A former Georgia police officer who killed a fleeing black man is seeking immunity from prosecution and says he was defending himself.

Zechariah Presley is facing a manslaughter charge and made the request for immunity at a Tuesday court hearing. Presley was fired by Kingsland police after he fatally shot 33-year-old Tony Green. The ex-officer is white and Green was black.

Police video of the June 2018 traffic stop was shown during Tuesday's court hearing.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation found that Green was fleeing when Presley shot him multiple times.

The shooting outraged many in Kingsland, near the Georgia-Florida line.

The Green family's pastor, Mack Knight, said Presley's request for immunity is like "a slap in the face" to the family.

A judge didn't immediately rule on Presley's request.