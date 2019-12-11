Ex-Glasgow official charged with financial irregularities

GLASGOW, Mo. (AP) — The former city administrator and police chief of a central Missouri town has been charged after a state audit found thousands of city dollars were used improperly.

The Missouri Attorney General’s office charged Kevin Atwood last week with felony receiving stolen property. Prosecutors allege he used a city credit card to buy items for himself while he was city administrator and police chief in Glasgow. He also allegedly misused other funds and sold at least two guns that were purchased with city money.

Atwood was Glasgow’s city administrator from May 2013 until he resigned in October 2017. He was police chief from January 2004 until his resignation.

The city asked the state auditor in October 2017 to investigate.

ABC17 reports Atwood's lawyer, Andrew Popplewell, wouldn’t comment except to note Atwood has pleaded not guilty.

Atwood was arrested in Moberly last week and has bonded out of jail. His next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 19.

___

Information from: KMIZ-TV, http://www.abc17news.com