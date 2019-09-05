Ex-LA County deputy pleads no contest to inmate sex assaults

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy has pleaded no contest to sexually assaulting six women inmates at a county lockup.

Prosecutors say Giancarlo Scotti had unlawful sex with women in 2017 at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood.

Authorities say Scotti ordered woman ranging from 24 to 42 years old to perform sex acts.

He pleaded no contest to felony and misdemeanor charges of sexual activity with a detainee. He's expected to be sentenced to two years in state prison.

Last year, the county agreed to pay $3.9 million to settle federal civil rights claims brought by women who alleged Scotti forced them into sex acts.