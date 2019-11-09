Ex-Lawrence officer in road rage incident loses license

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A former Lawrence police officer convicted of threatening another driver with a gun on a suburban Kansas City highway in a case of road rage has lost his peace officer's license.

The Kansas City Star reports that the license for 53-year-old Jeffrey Brian Holtzman was revoked last month.

Holtzman was sentenced in August to 12 months' probation for the October 2018 incident. He pleaded guilty in June to a reduced charge of criminal threat.

The victim told police that he was driving on Interstate 435 near Interstate 35 when he honked at Holtzman for suddenly slowing down. The victim says Holtzman then pulled alongside him and pointed a handgun at him and his passenger.

Holtzman resigned from the Lawrence Police Department the following month.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com